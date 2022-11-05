ATHENS — “Being an ally to the racial diversity and inclusion movement against all forms of social exclusion cannot be short lived only when it receives the most attention,” said Philip Hong, dean and professor in the University of Georgia’s School of Social Work and keynote speaker at this year’s Embracing Diversity event, held Oct. 20 at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel.

“I hope to continue to expand the academic horizon for myself and the environment in which faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners will work together to strengthen the culture of diversity and inclusion.”

