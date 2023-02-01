uga tax.jpg

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS -- University of Georgia students will again provide free tax preparation services as part of the UGA Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

Since 2006, UGA’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences faculty members have collaborated with the Internal Revenue Service to provide the VITA program to the Athens community.

