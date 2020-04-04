ALBANY – United Way of Southwest Georgia has launched a community relief fund to aid individuals and families through a network of nonprofit partners responding to economic and public health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 31% of local households already struggling to meet their basic needs, including more than 26,000 families with children, the agency notes that one setback can lead to a major financial hardship. A prolonged crisis like the pandemic can be catastrophic, not only for these families but for small businesses which serve as the backbone of our local economy.
“Southwest Georgia has a long history of uniting in times of crisis,” Shaunae Motley, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Georgia, said in a news release. “This is an unprecedented challenge for our lifetime, and every resident, public agency and organization must do their part to lessen the spread and community impact of COVID-19. We are grateful to our partners, for their leadership and commitment to helping us establish the Southwest Georgia Community Relief Fund to provide emergency assistance to those who need it most.”
Some corporate partners have already pledged to support the Southwest Georgia Community Relief Fund, including Truist Foundation. More partners are expected to come on line in the coming weeks.
The fund will address short-term impacts on working families with emergency needs, including rent/mortgage assistance, food, medication and utilities. Local nonprofits interested in applying can visit United Way’s website for more information at www.unitedwayswga.org. The first round of online applications will be due on Friday.
To make a donation:
Visit: www.unitedwayswga.org/give
Text: FIGHT COVID to 313131
Call: (229) 886-1285
Mail a check to: United Way of Southwest Georgia, P.O. Box 70429, Albany, Ga. 31708.
United Way is monitoring the needs of the community to organize volunteers and coordinate volunteer opportunities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the most timely and safe manner possible. For more information, visit: www.unitedwayswga.org/neighbor-mutual-aid.
