ALBANY -- The Albany Herald's annual Readers Choice Awards celebration has not necessarily gotten too big for its britches, but the annual recognition of local standouts in dozens of categories has certainly outgrown its venue.
The Readers Choice Awards, held in a crowded Pretoria Fields Brewery the last three years, will be held May 21 from 3-7 p.m. at the Hasan Temple, located at 1822 Palmyra Road in Albany.
Officials with the newspaper say interest has skyrocketed as voting winds down for the 2023 Readers Choice Awards.
"A lot of hard work goes into preparing for the awards each year," said Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison, who with Herald sales staff members Phil Cody and Amber Jeffcoat plans the annual celebration. "Nominations started Jan. 12 and closed Feb. 28. The top 5 vote-getters in each category went on to the finals voting round this year out of nearly 50,000 nominations.
"I love seeing people sharing voting results on their social media outlets and encouraging others to vote for their favorites. It is such a great feeling knowing our community is supporting local people, places and business. Last year, we sold out of VIP tickets and packed the venue at Pretoria Fields Brewery, where it was standing room only. The event has grown so much that we have had to move to a larger venue to accommodate the supporters and vendors."
Supporters have only this weekend left to rack up vote totals for their friends and for themselves, as voting for the top five finalists in each category ends Sunday at 5 p.m.
Tickets for the event start at $10, and anyone who purchases tickets will be entered in a raffle for some great prizes. VIP tickets are available for only $50 and include food catered by award-winning Southern Elegance Catering, two drink tickets sponsored by Bottoms Up! Wine & Spirits Boutique and three raffle tickets.
Extra raffle tickets are available for purchase for $5
The Readers Choice celebration will include local vendor booths, music, crafts, businesses, food, raffles and giveaways. Live music will be provided by Top 5 finalists The Lovves. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the winning nonprofit to further their mission of providing for those in need in our southwest Georgia communities.
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available. Those interested should contact their Herald sales rep, Heather.harrison@albanyherald.com or call (229) 291-6077.
"We are sitting at just under 60,000 votes so far this year," Harrison said. "That is five times more community engagement then last year. I am looking forward to another amazing event this year."
