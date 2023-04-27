ALBANY -- The Albany Herald's annual Readers Choice Awards celebration has not necessarily gotten too big for its britches, but the annual recognition of local standouts in dozens of categories has certainly outgrown its venue.

The Readers Choice Awards, held in a crowded Pretoria Fields Brewery the last three years, will be held May 21 from 3-7 p.m. at the Hasan Temple, located at 1822 Palmyra Road in Albany.

