ALBANY – Watson Spence announced the celebration of 50 years of committed service to the firm by partner Dunn Stapleton by donating $25,000 to the Phoebe Cancer Center.
“Through this gift of support to benefit the Phoebe Cancer Center, we are proud to honor Dunn and give thanks to the doctors, nurses, technicians, staff, and volunteers who have cared for our long-time partner and friend,” Watson Spence Managing Partner Faison Middleton said. “We hope the community will join us in congratulating Dunn and in celebrating and honoring his remarkable half-century of service.”
Originally from Donalsonville, Stapleton attended Emory University for undergraduate and law school. He joined Watson Spence on Nov. 15, 1971, and married his wife, Nealy, one year after at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Albany, where they have been members ever since. Stapleton has taught Sunday School, served on the Vestry, and is Lay Eucharist Minister.
The Stapletons have two daughters -- Culver Scales of Durham, N.C. and Dixon Dunavant of Atlanta -- and three grandchildren. When not at the office, Stapleton enjoys yard work and is a regular at the YMCA.
Watson Spence has been firmly rooted in the Albany community for more than 70 years. The firm provides a broad range of specialized legal services to large corporations, small businesses, individuals, fiduciaries, professional associations, agribusinesses and health care providers. The firm's practice includes both state and federal trial and appellate courts and extends to the state and national capitols before the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government. For more information on the firm or any of its attorneys, visit www.watsonspence.com.
