ALBANY -- The world may be changing around us, but some things stay the same ... things like the continuing success and charity of the Albany Snickers Marathon and Half-Marathon.
The Albany Marathon Board of Directors presented a ceremonial $25,000 check to Willson Hospice House and a $5,000 check to the Thronateeska Heritage Center at an event Monday at the Willson Hospice House in northwest Albany.
"This check brings the total donations of the marathon to $315,000, Race Director and Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Rashelle Beasley said at the gathering. "It's an honor to produce an event that brings the community together and invites the world to our doorsteps, especially since the proceeds go to such a vital facility for Albany and southwest Georgia."
The Snickers Marathon and Half-Marathon drew 1,183 runners for its 14th run last year in a race that has become one of the top 10 qualifiers for the prestigious Boston Marathon. Marathon Board Chairman Chuck Knight said plans are moving forward for the 15th running of the race, set for March 6, although the 2021 marathon will have a different look if the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the nation.
"We are focusing on safety first as we plan the next marathon," Knight said. "We're doing things to increase social distancing, things like staggering starts, touchless water stations, things that put safety first. And, if the decision is made to make the marathon a virtual event, we're ready to go in that direction if we have to.
"Believe it or not, registration right now is trending 40% ahead of where it was at this time last year."
Jennifer Stephens, the medical director of Albany Community Hospice, said the funds donated from the marathon will be used to maintain the trails around Willson Hospice House.
"I'm proud of the work we provide here," Stephens said. "I see the same passion in our staff as the runners in the marathon."
Thronateeska Executive Director Tommy Gregors said the center, which is part of the Artesian Alliance of attractions, is proud to be a part of bringing the marathon -- and the downtown Street Party that is held each year in conjunction with the event -- to downtown Albany.
"The Snickers Marathon is more than a running event, it's a community event," Gregors said. "It's a time when all of Albany comes together as one."
Dr. Jose Tongol, the president of Albany Marathon Inc., said the $5,000 donation to Thronateeska is a way of thanking Gregors and his staff for their contribution to the event each year, including use of the Thronateeska campus as an alternate finish location when weather -- such as flooding prior to last year's run -- disallows use of the part of the course that runs parallel to the Flint River.
Registration for the 2021 marathon is now open at www.runsignup.com and www.albanymarathon.com.
