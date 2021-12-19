HAHIRA -- Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., recently announced the Eighth District's 2021 Congressional App Challenge winners, Aarin Dave and Deshaun Hester. A panel of engineering judges chose the two Hahira Middle School eighth-graders as winners for their Android App, LifeLearn.
LifeLearn was created to help kids with physical and mental disabilities learn basic life skills that many elementary students already know. This is done in a clear and accessible manner in videos by their peers on the app. The winners were inspired to create this app by their fellow students who often struggled with basic life skills. The team consulted with the Life Skills teacher at Hahira Middle to better understand the behavior and needs of this particular student population and created an app that could make a difference.
LifeLearn will be featured on the U.S. House of Representatives' website and displayed in an exhibit in the U.S. Capitol Building alongside winners from other participating Congressional Districts across the country.
The Congressional App Challenge is an annual, nationwide event intended to engage students' creativity and encourage their participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. This competition allows students to compete with peers throughout their own Congressional District by creating and exhibiting their software application, or "app," for web, PC, tablet, mobile or other platforms of their choice.
All current middle and high school students (6-12th grade) who reside in or attend school in the Eighth Congressional District are encouraged to start planning for the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four, as long as two of the teammates are eligible to participate in the district. More details will be announced next spring.
Additional details can be found on Scott’s website or by contacting his Warner Robins office at (478) 971-1776.
