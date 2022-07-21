ALBANY -- Scott Sumner, a native of the Albany's “Plantation Belt,” has joined Jon Kohler & Associates, one of the nation's top plantation brokerages, as a sales associate.

Based in Lamont, Fla., Jon Kohler & Associates is the South’s leading authority on quail plantations, ranches, high-quality properties, and Social Storm Properties. The firm has represented the buyers and sellers of many of the most prestigious quail plantation sales in the Thomasville/Tallahassee and Albany markets, as well as the Alabama Plantation Belt. 

