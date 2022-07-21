ALBANY -- Scott Sumner, a native of the Albany's “Plantation Belt,” has joined Jon Kohler & Associates, one of the nation's top plantation brokerages, as a sales associate.
Based in Lamont, Fla., Jon Kohler & Associates is the South’s leading authority on quail plantations, ranches, high-quality properties, and Social Storm Properties. The firm has represented the buyers and sellers of many of the most prestigious quail plantation sales in the Thomasville/Tallahassee and Albany markets, as well as the Alabama Plantation Belt.
Sumner grew up on his family’s farm in Worth County and is passionate about the stewardship and conservation of natural resources. He attended the University of Georgia, where helped draft a strategic plan for UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources. He has guided at one of southwest Georgia’s most well-known quail plantations, taught in the school system, worked at a community-based pharmacy and as a nonprofit consultant, and currently serves as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Sylvester.
"We are excited about Scott's expertise in farming, wildlife, lake/pond management and timber," Jon Kohler said in a news release. "He will be a great addition to our team."
During his spare time, Sumner enjoys songwriting, hunting, fishing, cooking and reading Southern literature and American history.
“I am humbled and appreciative to have the opportunity to be a part of the Jon Kohler & Associates team," Sumner said. "The conservation and stewardship ethos that embodies its culture is what drew me to the firm. The respect they have garnered and the reputation they hold in our specialty market is unparalleled."
Since 2010 alone, Jon Kohler & Associates has closed 315,371 acres of land and completed $1,181,649,834 in real estate sales. The brokerage carries an inventory of only the finest, most unique properties. https://jonkohler.com/.
