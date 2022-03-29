ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold its annual Spring National Technical Honor Society induction ceremony on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Kirkland Conference Center.
Thirteen Albany Tech students will be inducted this spring. To qualify for induction into the NTHS, students must meet the following requirements:
-- Be enrolled at Albany Tech;
-- Have completed two consecutive semesters of course work, a minimum of 18 credit hours;
-- Hold at least a 3.5 grade-point average overall;
-- Exemplify the personal qualities of an honor student (safety conscious, works well with others, dependable, trustworthy, responsible, honest, take pride in work, exhibits good citizenship, and makes a neat and clean appearance), and maintain the required grade average to remain a member of the organization.
The Keynote speaker for the evening will be Marla Jackson-Fowler. Fowler grew up in the southwest Georgia town of Camilla. In 1991, she graduated from Mitchell-Baker High School. After high school, Fowler attended Georgia Southern University, where she majored in English and Education. Fowler transferred to Albany State University during her senior year at Georgia Southern. She earned both bachelor's and master's degrees in English and an MPA with a concentration in Human Resources.
Fowler also earned a Ph.D. in Educational Technology from Walden University. She is the author of two novels: "Climbing the Ladder of Love" and "Going Down the Ladder of Love." She is a member of the Georgia and the National Council of Teachers of English, The National Association of Public Administrators, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Fowler has won several awards, such as Albany State's 50 under 50, The Albany Herald's 40 under 40, and numerous writing awards.
Fowler began her career as an English Instructor at Albany Technical College, where she currently teaches and has served as the chair of the English and General Core Department. She also has taught at Albany State University.
Fowler has served as a copy editor and reporter, and she edits several novels for upcoming authors.
