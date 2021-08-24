COMMERCE – Gary Black’s U.S. Senate campaign got an additional vote of confidence from the law enforcement community when 15 additional Georgia sheriffs endorsed his candidacy. These 15 joined the 60 who had already endorsed Black.
Black's latest campaign ad focuses on the endorsements. In it, Black says, "Taking back America means restoring the freedoms that enable our pursuit of happiness. That starts with refunding our police, taking back our streets, neighborhoods, and yes, our shopping malls, too."
“Having Gary Black in the U.S. Senate supporting law enforcement will help save lives,” Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed said. “Gary may not be flashy, but he's a hard worker, he will get the job done, and he's in it for Georgia’s best interest.”
Black recently spoke to the Georgia Sheriffs' Association Summer Conference in Jekyll Island and told the attendees, “I may not wear a gun or a badge, but it’s going to be my job to make sure you can use both when necessary.”
The list of sheriffs who have endorsed Gary Black's campaign represents nearly half of the sheriffs in Georgia.
“These are the people on the front lines dealing with the drug crisis and crimes by illegal immigrants and criminals who feel empowered to victimize because of anti-cop rhetoric coming out of the mouths of regressive politicians,” Black said. “I’m proud to have their support, and I am going to have their back as Georgia’s Senator.”
Joining the list of sheriffs who've endorsed Black are top law enforcement officials from Bartow, Ben Hill, Calhoun, Carroll, Columbia, Dodge, Franklin, Gordon, Heard, Mitchell, Stephens, Telfair, Treutlen, Troup and Walker counties.
