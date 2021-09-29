$3 million budget hike includes COVID duty pay, salary increases for some Albany employees

ALBANY — Albany’s COVID-19 “heroes” will get a little something extra in their paychecks in appreciation for their contributions during the pandemic, and city public safety and utility workers will get a bump in pay with a package approved on Tuesday.
The Albany City Commission approved five of six recommendations from interim City Manager Steven Carter, which totaled more than $3 million, but several commissioners made it clear that they believe future pay increases should include all employees.
Commissioners voted 4-3 to approve a 2 percent pay boost for police officers, firefighters and utility line workers. The 2 percent raises will go to 150 law enforcement officers, who got a 6 percent increase last year, 140 firefighters and 25 Albany Utility workers.
The six amendments to the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget included Carter’s recommendations plus a request from Mayor Bo Dorough for $35,000 in funding for the Albany Civil Rights Institute
The commission also unanimously approved $1,000 payments for all full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees for COVID-related pay and a $300 incentive for employees who are fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. Commissioners also approved bonuses for employees who receive work-related certifications and college education.
The 2 percent increase was not sufficient and left out the bulk of the city’s 1,100 employees, Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said during a Wednesday telephone interview. Fletcher, Commissioner Jon Howard and Dorough voted against the pay increase for police, firefighters and utility workers, with Commissioners Matt Fuller, Bob Langstaff, Chad Warbington and Demetrius Young voting in favor.
“One, I did not feel like it was enough,” said Fletcher, who along with Howard advocated for including all employees during the meeting. “Two, I felt it would bring morale down for the others. I did not want to do anything to bring morale down.
“My vote was not saying ‘no.’ I did not think it was enough. It was that we shouldn’t have singled them out and should have gone across the board.”
Public Works Department employees also work in hazardous conditions, she said, and have been on the front lines during the pandemic and in the wake of natural disasters.
Howard requested that a consulting company that has a contract with the city through November provide a pay study to guide the city in providing adequate compensation to all employees.
Dorough said exit interviews with police officers leaving the Albany Police Department indicate that pay is not the driving factor for the majority who take other jobs in law enforcement or jobs in other fields.
While other employees deserve more pay, Warbington said that the three categories included in the budget amendment are critical jobs that are in high demand. He said he is willing to look at pay increases for the other employees during next year’s budget discussions.
The commission approved a 2.5 percent raise in the 2021-2022 budget for all employees.
“The market in those three areas is moving so fast,” Warbington said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “I didn’t think we could wait until the next budget year. Those three groups, just across the board, the pay is going through the roof.”
Carter told commissioners that the pay for starting utility line workers starts at $45 (an hour) at Georgia Power Co., compared to $32 with the city.
The commission delayed a vote on Carter’s recommendation on longevity pay, which would award employees with a one-step pay increase for each five years of continuous employment with the city.
