ag engineers.jpg

Lexi Collier, right, a seventh-grade 4-Her from Walton County, learns to fly a drone while fellow 4-Her Drake Banner waits his turn during Georgia 4-H’s Mission Make-It event at Rock Eagle 4-H Center.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

EATONTON — The Georgia 4-H STEM initiative hosted 152 middle school 4-Hers for Mission Make-It, an immersive learning experience recently at Rock Eagle 4-H Center focused on agricultural engineering.

The annual event offered hands-on engineering experience with the theme “Rooted in Agriculture.” The event teaches students about the engineering design process and allows them to build functional examples of the concepts they learn.

Josie Smith is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.

