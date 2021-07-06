equine.png

The Georgia 4-H Horse Program helps students develop leadership, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

PERRY — One hundred-eleven Georgia 4-H members competed in the recent 2021 State Horse Educational Competition in a virtual format. The competition was previously linked with the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show hosted at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter here.

Through the Georgia 4-H Horse Program, students learn life skills including leadership, teamwork and problem-solving. In addition, they develop character traits of responsibility, discipline and respect. For this competition, horse ownership is not a requirement.

“Every year it is amazing to review the submissions and the talent that we have within our Georgia 4-Hers,” Georgia 4-H Cooperative Extension specialist in livestock programs Heather Shultz said. “This year it was exciting to showcase a new category for black and white photos. With this new opportunity we were able to highlight some outstanding talent along with the other categories.”

During the virtual competition, 4-Hers competed in various educational contests such as individual demonstration, public speaking, photography, painting, drawing and essay contests. They are divided into grade divisions to compete against their peer group. Senior participants include ninth- through 12th-graders. Junior participants include seventh- and eighth-graders. Cloverleaf participants are in grades four through six. All educational competitions were judged online by a committee of industry experts and youth development professionals.

The winners of the 2021 State Horse Educational Competition are:

Individual Demonstration Contest

Senior — Allie Ann Wheeler, Thomas County

Cloverleaf — Kamryn Vannier, Monroe County

Public Speaking Contest

Senior — Bethany McRae, Butts County

Horse Drawing Contest

Senior — Juliette McKinley, Paulding County

Junior — Claire Lummus, Coweta County

Cloverleaf — Josy Johnson, Cobb County

Horse Painting Contest

Senior — Emory Shirley, Douglas County

Junior — Claire Lummus, Coweta County

Cloverleaf — Lyla Judd, Hall County

Horse Essay Contest

Senior — Reese Godby, Grady County

Junior — Avery Pruett, Coweta County

Cloverleaf — Brooklyn Castillo Skinner, Carroll County

Horse Photography Contest (Color)

Senior — Olivia Tierce, Gordon County

Junior — Karma Kilfoyle, Cobb County

Cloverleaf — Elise Wilson, Pulaski County

Horse Photography Contest (Black and White)

Senior — Emma Albertson, Elbert County

Junior — Finn Johnson, Cobb County

Cloverleaf — Josy Johnson, Cobb County

Best in Show

Claire Lummus – Coweta County, Painting Contest

For more information about the Georgia 4-H Horse Program, visit georgia4h.org/horse.

Heather Shultz is a University of Georgia Cooperative Extension 4-H livestock specialist.

