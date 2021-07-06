PERRY — One hundred-eleven Georgia 4-H members competed in the recent 2021 State Horse Educational Competition in a virtual format. The competition was previously linked with the Georgia 4-H State Horse Show hosted at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter here.
Through the Georgia 4-H Horse Program, students learn life skills including leadership, teamwork and problem-solving. In addition, they develop character traits of responsibility, discipline and respect. For this competition, horse ownership is not a requirement.
“Every year it is amazing to review the submissions and the talent that we have within our Georgia 4-Hers,” Georgia 4-H Cooperative Extension specialist in livestock programs Heather Shultz said. “This year it was exciting to showcase a new category for black and white photos. With this new opportunity we were able to highlight some outstanding talent along with the other categories.”
During the virtual competition, 4-Hers competed in various educational contests such as individual demonstration, public speaking, photography, painting, drawing and essay contests. They are divided into grade divisions to compete against their peer group. Senior participants include ninth- through 12th-graders. Junior participants include seventh- and eighth-graders. Cloverleaf participants are in grades four through six. All educational competitions were judged online by a committee of industry experts and youth development professionals.
The winners of the 2021 State Horse Educational Competition are:
Individual Demonstration Contest
Senior — Allie Ann Wheeler, Thomas County
Cloverleaf — Kamryn Vannier, Monroe County
Public Speaking Contest
Senior — Bethany McRae, Butts County
Horse Drawing Contest
Senior — Juliette McKinley, Paulding County
Junior — Claire Lummus, Coweta County
Cloverleaf — Josy Johnson, Cobb County
Horse Painting Contest
Senior — Emory Shirley, Douglas County
Junior — Claire Lummus, Coweta County
Cloverleaf — Lyla Judd, Hall County
Horse Essay Contest
Senior — Reese Godby, Grady County
Junior — Avery Pruett, Coweta County
Cloverleaf — Brooklyn Castillo Skinner, Carroll County
Horse Photography Contest (Color)
Senior — Olivia Tierce, Gordon County
Junior — Karma Kilfoyle, Cobb County
Cloverleaf — Elise Wilson, Pulaski County
Horse Photography Contest (Black and White)
Senior — Emma Albertson, Elbert County
Junior — Finn Johnson, Cobb County
Cloverleaf — Josy Johnson, Cobb County
Best in Show
Claire Lummus – Coweta County, Painting Contest
For more information about the Georgia 4-H Horse Program, visit georgia4h.org/horse.
