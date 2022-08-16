ALBANY – When members of the Flint Riverkeeper environmental group approached Albany officials a few years ago to discuss the city’s sewage woes, heavy rainfalls meant frequent discharges of raw sewage into the river and at times overflows into neighborhoods.

A lot has changed since then, and with the city now looking to finance the completion of a project to separate stormwater and sewage to prevent future spills, the future smells much better.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.