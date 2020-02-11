ATLANTA -- Representatives from the Southwest Georgia Community Action Council joined colleagues from around the state in Atlanta on Feb. 5 to visit with Gov. Brian Kemp, center, and state Rep. Gerald Greene, front, third from left. The group also met with various member of the legislative leadership, including President Pro Tem of the Senate Butch Miller.
