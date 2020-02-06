TIFTON — Load your plate with entrees ranging from bobcat to alligator on March 7 at the seventh annual Beast Feast, sponsored by the Wildlife Society at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Scheduled for 6 p.m. in Gressette Gymnasium, the annual wild game supper allows patrons to get a taste of venison, wild hog, duck, geese, alligator, bobcat, fish and more. Tickets are $15 per person and are now available from William Moore at wmoore@abac.edu and Jason Scott at jscott@abac.edu.
“This event sells out just about every year, so I encourage everyone to go ahead and get their tickets,” Moore, head of the ABAC Department of Forest Resources, said. “We’re moving to Gressette Gym this year so the change in venue should make this event bigger and better than ever before.”
Moore said that attendees at the supper can purchase tickets to be eligible for prizes ranging from a gun to framed prints, and more. Everyone at the event will be in the drawing for free door prizes to be given away at various times during the evening.
For more information, interested persons can contact Moore at (229) 391-4805 or Scott at (229) 391-4806.
