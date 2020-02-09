TIFTON — Residence Life and Housing personnel from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College are collaborating with Eighth Street Middle School and Northeast Middle School in Tifton for "Operation: From Tift with Love." The event collects donations for American troops stationed overseas.
Tift County sponsor Jackie Tipper, the point person for the operation, said middle school students in Tift County started the initiative this year. Donations are being collected at both Eighth Street Middle and Northeast Middle as well as the Community Assistant Desk at ABAC Lakeside and at the John Hunt Town Center on the ABAC campus.
ABAC Residence Life Coordinator Trent Hester said everyone in the community is invited to participate and donate items to the cause. Items to donate include card games, protein snack bars, hand and feet warmers, individual drink mixes, travel sized toiletries, socks, nonperishable snacks, jerky, hard candy, puzzles, hand held games, footballs, gum, frisbees, chap stick, wet wipes, baby wipes, crossword puzzles, word search books and mints.
Hester said Operation: From Tift with Love began Jan. 27 and ends Feb. 13.
