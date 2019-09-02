TIFTON -- As part of his ongoing financial literacy platform, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced the second "She Leads" program, which will take place in Tifton on Sept. 20.
“It is truly my honor to host these seminars,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “I believe it is my duty to encourage Georgians on their journey to financial literacy, and I am grateful we can provide this no-cost curriculum thanks to our generous sponsor, the Investor Protection Trust.”
The free, educational seminar will be held at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and will feature expert speakers, interactive exercises, and facilitated group discussions designed to increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their own personal relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for increasing their money confidence.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Attendees can expect discussion and networking opportunities with speakers and fellow participants. Presenters include industry experts, best-selling authors, presidents and CEOs of multimillion-dollar companies, small business owners, and government representatives. Among the scheduled speakers are Tina K. Anderson, president of Wiregrass Technical College; Eshonda Blue, CEO of Innovative Senior Solutions; Elena Carne, CEO of Tepuy Activewear; and Jodie R. Snow, COO of the ABAC Foundation.
Topics will cover creating a solid financial foundation, financial changes throughout life stages and individual action planning.
To learn more about the She Leads program, visit: https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/Securities/womens_investment_and_financial_empowerment_forum. To sign up for She Leads – Tifton, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-leads-ga-tifton-ga-registration-68151618325.