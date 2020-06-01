TIFTON -- Applications are now being accepted for the ABAC Ambassadors, one of the most prestigious student organizations at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Director of Marketing and Communication Lindsey Roberts, one of the advisors of the organization, said the ambassadors are a select group of students chosen for their enthusiasm, leadership ability and communication skills who represent ABAC in Tifton and across the state of Georgia.
Ambassador applications are available on the ABAC website at www.abac.edu/ambassadors. Applications must be completed online by 3 p.m. on Aug. 21. Two letters of recommendation are also required.
Ambassadors must maintain at least a 2.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale, attend ABAC for the fall and spring semesters, earn a minimum of 35 hours per semester in duties supporting the Enrollment Management and Marketing and Communication offices, and attend weekly meetings at 4 p.m. on Mondays.
All applicants will meet college administrators at a drop-in social on Aug. 24 from 4-5:30 p.m. on the first floor of Tift Hall. Candidates will then complete an interview with the selection committee on Aug. 25. Those students selected as ABAC Ambassadors will attend the mandatory leadership retreat on Aug. 28-30.
Ambassadors conduct campus tours and represent the college at events such as Stallion Day, homecoming, Honors Day, An Evening for ABAC, and commencement. For more information on the ambassadors, students can e-mail Roberts at lroberts@abac.edu.
