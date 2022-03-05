TIFTON — Eight individuals and one team will be honored with their induction into the ABAC Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on April 1 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. This class was originally scheduled to be inducted in 2020 before the COVID pandemic closed all public events at ABAC.
ABAC Athletics Director Alan Kramer said the 2022 class includes the 2002 women’s state championship basketball team, tennis player German Dalmagro, three-sport letterman Clayt Hurst, softball player Lee Davis Watson, soccer standout Nikita Morris, tennis player, coach, and contributor Margaret Treadway, contributor and volunteer assistant softball coach James Winfred “Vic” Vickers, contributor and volunteer assistant softball coach Jimmy Spurlin, and Director of Public Relations Emeritus Michael D. Chason.
“This is our largest group of inductees, and they cover a lot of ground,” Kramer said “From all the way back to the ABAC football team to the soccer field and even the broadcast booth, we’ve got it covered this year.
“I wish we could have inducted them in 2020, but the pandemic changed all that. The quality of this class is outstanding. We are proud to welcome them into the Hall of Fame.”
Tickets to the 6 p.m. dinner on April 1 in ABAC’s Gressette Gym are $40 per person. Tickets can be purchased from the ABAC Athletics Office at (229) 391-4930. Tickets may also be purchased online at https://athletics.abac.edu/inside/hof/2022_Hall_of_Fame_Banquet.
The deadline to purchase tickets is March 25. There will be no tickets sold at the event.
The Golden Fillies of Coach Julie Conner peaked at the right time when they won only the second women’s basketball state title in the history of ABAC on March 2, 2002. In the state tournament, ABAC defeated Georgia Perimeter 61-59 and Middle Georgia 48-44 before knocking off host team Atlanta Metro 76-72 in overtime in the championship game.
Team members included Melissa Gail, Chelsie Miller, Amanda Marshall, Mary Lee Henderson Clark, Shanekia Felton, Bronwyn Smyre Glover, Jasmin Lee Felton, Nikki Inge Greenwood, Latoya Office, Jeanine Dorminey Webster, and Freda Cherry Long.
Dalmagro was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-America team in both singles and doubles when he played for Kramer’s Golden Stallions’ tennis teams in 2002 and 2003. He was the national champion at No. 2 singles in 2002 and national runner-up at No. 2 singles in 2003.
Dalmagro also was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Player of the Year in 2003. The Stallions won the Region XVII championship in both 2002 and 2003 and finished second in the NJCAA national tournament both years.
Hurst was an Omega High School graduate who was a three-sport letterman at ABAC when he played basketball, football, and baseball for the Golden Stallions between 1934 and 1936. He played center on the 1936 ABAC basketball team, which was the runner-up in the first Georgia Junior College state tournament in Milledgeville. Named ABAC’s Best Athlete in the 1936 yearbook, Hurst played on the ABAC football team in 1934 and 1935 and the ABAC baseball team in 1935. He passed away in 1986.
Watson was a two-time NJCAA All-America selection for the Golden Fillies’ softball team of Coach Ellen Vickers in 1993 and 1994. The Tift County High School alumnus hit .535 in her leadoff spot and scored 78 runs for the 1993 team which finished 49-12.
In 1994, Watson batted a team-high .519 in the regular season when the Fillies amassed an incredible 52-2 record, including a 24-0 conference mark. The Fillies won the Region XVII tournament before finishing fourth in the national tournament with a 58-4 record, the best record ever for an ABAC softball team.
Morris gained NJCAA All-America honors during her freshman season with Coach Jimmy Ballenger’s ABAC soccer team in 2012 when she scored 34 goals and had seven assists for a team that made it to the semifinals of the state tournament. She scored all four goals in an ABAC win over Wesleyan and followed that up by scoring five of the seven ABAC goals against Oxford Emory. Sidelined with an injury for most of her sophomore season in 2013, Morris still contributed four goals in nine starts.
Treadway was an NJCAA All-America selection when she played No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles for Kramer’s Golden Fillies’ tennis team in 1995. ABAC won the Region XVII championship and finished sixth in the 1995 national tournament.
Treadway generously gave of her time as a volunteer assistant tennis coach from 1996-2000 and served as head coach of the Fillies in 2000-01. ABAC won the state title under Treadway’s leadership, and the team finished fifth in the NJCAA national tournament. She has assisted the ABAC tennis teams on a regular basis every year since that time.
Vickers was the husband of ABAC Coach Ellen Vickers and gave freely of his time to assist the softball program as a volunteer assistant coach from 1988 through 1994. The Golden Fillies won the state championship six times in those seven years and captured a national title in 1991. Vickers was a longtime employee of the Department of Transportation. He passed away in 2016.
Spurlin was a Tift County High School graduate who played baseball for ABAC when he attended the college from 1952-54. He gave freely of his time as a volunteer assistant coach for the ABAC women’s softball team from 1988-94. Always involved with youth sports, Spurlin was named to the American Softball Association Hall of Fame in 1992. He was a former chair of the Tift County Commission and served from 1976-92 as vice chair of the Tifton City Commission. Spurlin passed away in 2006.
Chason was named the Director of Public Relations at ABAC in 1979. As a former sports editor of the Valdosta Daily Times, he loved sports and involved himself in the ABAC basketball program by broadcasting the Golden Stallions and Golden Fillies’ games on the radio from 1979 to 2008.
In 2008 as a part of ABAC’s 100th birthday celebration, Chason originated the idea for the ABAC Athletics Hall of Fame. He retired in 2011 but returned to the college on a part-time basis as a consultant in his role as Director of Public Relations Emeritus.
The Athletics Hall of Fame dinner is a part of the 2022 ABAC Homecoming celebration. For more information on Homecoming, interested persons can visit www.abac.edu/homecoming or contact the ABAC alumni office at alumni@abac.edu.
