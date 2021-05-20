TIFTON — For the second consecutive summer, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will utilize a four-day work week.
ABAC President David Bridges said ABAC’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on a Monday-through-Thursday basis. The college will be closed Fridays-Sundays.
“Closing three days a week will save energy during the hot months of the summer,” Bridges said. “Employees can also enjoy a three-day weekend with their families during this time.”
The four-day ABAC work week began May 17 and will continue through July 24. Summer term classes begin at ABAC on June 1. The fall semester opens Aug. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.