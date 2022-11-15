ag tech.jpeg

An artist’s rendering shows the new Agricultural Technology Building at ABAC. Agricultural Technology Management is a new bachelor’s degree program now available at ABAC.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Graduates from the newest bachelor’s degree program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will be ready to tackle the job market with skills perfectly suited for the workplace.

ABAC’s Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Technology Management promises to fill many existing needs in the agriculture industry nationwide.

Recommended for you

Tags