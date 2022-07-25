abac military.png

ABAC has been selected as a Military Friendly School for the 2022-23 academic year.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — The “G.I. Jobs” magazine has recognized Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on its 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools list, making ABAC one of the seven University System of Georgia institutions designated as Military Friendly.

For more than 20 years, “G.I. Jobs” has committed to helping veterans connect to opportunities for education and employment. They evaluate schools for federal government accreditation and veteran satisfaction through the Military Friendly assessment survey.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.