TIFTON — The “G.I. Jobs” magazine has recognized Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on its 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools list, making ABAC one of the seven University System of Georgia institutions designated as Military Friendly.
For more than 20 years, “G.I. Jobs” has committed to helping veterans connect to opportunities for education and employment. They evaluate schools for federal government accreditation and veteran satisfaction through the Military Friendly assessment survey.
A military-friendly school implements the best practices and policies to support student veterans, considering factors such as military student support and retention, graduation and career outcomes, and financial aid and loan repayment.
ABAC offers student veterans access to the Veteran Success Center, work-study opportunities, veteran-to-veteran tutoring programs, priority one registration for courses, and United States Veteran graduation stoles.
Veterans using G.I. Bill benefits have possible funding for college tuition, money for books, and a monthly housing allowance that is paid to eligible students by the Department of Veteran Affairs for attending ABAC.
Jessica Miller is the Veterans Affairs Certifying Official, assisting veterans applying for military educational benefits in the Office of Student Accounts located on the first floor of the college's Carlton Center. Interested persons can contact her at jmiller@abac.edu.
“ABAC is honored to receive the military-friendly designation once again,” Miller said in a news release. “Our military and veteran students have served our country, and now we are privileged to serve them through assisting in their educational success.”
All veterans, active-duty service members, members of the reserves, and dependents of disabled or deceased veterans, should contact the Office of Student Accounts immediately upon deciding to enroll in ABAC so that proper administrative procedures can be initiated.
Students who wish to use veterans benefits at ABAC must present a copy of their Form DD-214 to the Office of Student Accounts for evaluation.
