TIFTON — With COVID-19 guidelines in place, personal tours of the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for prospective students have become the rule rather than the exception.
Before the pandemic, large group tours of ABAC’s campus in Tifton were commonplace. Campus tours for individuals and families are now hosted by the ABAC Enrollment Management team and guided by the ABAC Ambassadors student leadership organization.
“ABAC is open for visitors, and we would love for anyone who is interested to visit our beautiful campus,” Michael Kirkland, the college’s vice president for enrollment management, said in a news release. “Our student ambassadors do a great job of making prospective students and their families feel right at home.”
Kirkland said campus tours give prospective students the opportunity to visit one-on-one with a member of the Enrollment Management Team as well as ask questions of current students. Visitors see all aspects of campus, including facilities such as the Donaldson Dining Hall, Thrash Wellness Center and the Carlton Center.
Brooke Jernigan, ABAC’S assistant director of enrollment, said when prospective students visit a college campus, obvious questions come to mind.
“Do I fit in here? Is my program of study available? Are the faculty and staff friendly and approachable? We hope that when a student visits ABAC, all of those questions are answered with an enthusiastic yes,” Jernigan said. “The campus visit is one of the most important aspects in the college search process.”
ABAC campus tours are available on Mondays at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.; and on Fridays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Witnessing ABAC’s tree-shaded campus in person is often the deciding factor for prospective students. Ava Jane Teasley, a junior agricultural communication major from Covington, said if it were not for her campus tour, she would not have selected ABAC.
“When I stepped on campus for the first time, something felt different,” Teasley said. “People I had never met before made me feel welcome. ABAC made me feel wanted. Being an ABAC student now, I can say that it continues to feel that way.”
Teasley said she realized the impact that campus tours have on prospective students and is now a member of the ABAC Ambassadors, so she shares her feelings about ABAC with others on a regular basis.
Prospective students should register ahead of time for campus visits at www.abac.edu/visit or by calling (229) 391-5000, option 1. If there are any questions regarding campus tours, prospective students can contact the admissions office via email at admissions@abac.edu.
