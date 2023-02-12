abac birthday.jpg

ABAC will celebrate its 115th birthday on Feb. 20.

TIFTON – As the city of Tifton celebrated its sesquicentennial in 2022, many stories were told, and tributes made, to its founder, Captain Henry Harding Tift. The forward-thinking shipbuilder from Mystic, Conn., left his imprint in a variety of ways in south Georgia. But in his own words, the best investment he ever made was his success in securing the location of what eventually became Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

On Feb. 20, ABAC will celebrate its 115th birthday. It was on that day in 1908 that 27 students walked up the steps of the main classroom at the Second District A&M School. That building is now named Tift Hall, and it serves as the college’s historical showcase, including pictures and memorabilia devoted to the legacy of Tifton’s founding father just inside the main entrance.

