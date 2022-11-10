From left, Bainbridge Rotary Club President Melinda Taylor welcomes ABAC President Tracy Brundage and ABAC acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Amy Willis to the recent Rotary meeting.
BAINBRIDGE — Calling Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College “a train that’s on the move,” Tracy Brundage, the new president of ABAC, spoke to the Bainbridge Rotary Club recently about her vision for the institution.
“ABAC is a train that’s on the move,” Brundage said. “That’s why I wanted to leave my native Pennsylvania and move to Georgia. My skill set fits perfectly with ABAC’s mission.”
Brundage said ABAC’s fall enrollment at the Tifton campus and the Bainbridge campus totals 3,648 students from 155 of Georgia’s 159 counties and 58 of Florida’s 67 counties. ABAC also attracted students from 18 states and 26 countries. A record 1,475 students are enrolled in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“ABAC is 60% female, and the average age of our students is 21 years old,” Brundage said. “We are pleased to offer 14 bachelor’s degree programs including two, business and nursing, for students at our Bainbridge location.”
Michael Kirkland, ABAC’s vice president for enrollment management, introduced Brundage. Amy Willis, the acting provost and vice president for academic affairs, and Renata Elad, dean of the Stafford School of Business, also attended the luncheon along with several ABAC faculty and staff members.