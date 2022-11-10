ABAC president.jpg

From left, Bainbridge Rotary Club President Melinda Taylor welcomes ABAC President Tracy Brundage and ABAC acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Amy Willis to the recent Rotary meeting.

 Special Photo: ABAC

BAINBRIDGE — Calling Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College “a train that’s on the move,” Tracy Brundage, the new president of ABAC, spoke to the Bainbridge Rotary Club recently about her vision for the institution.

“ABAC is a train that’s on the move,” Brundage said. “That’s why I wanted to leave my native Pennsylvania and move to Georgia. My skill set fits perfectly with ABAC’s mission.”

Recommended for you

Tags