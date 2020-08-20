TIFTON — The 20th annual School of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SANR) Classic golf tournament at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will be held Sept. 21-24 at ABAC’s Forest Lakes Golf Club. The event has been spread out over four days to allow for social distancing. There will be an 8 a.m. flight and a 1 p.m. flight each day.
“The ABAC SANR Classic Golf Tournament brings the financial means to our council to help the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources with extra funding for everything from scholarships to various projects for students and faculty alike that wouldn't take place without the tournament, so it's very important,” SANR Council Chair Cliff Bowden said. “This year is like none we've ever seen, and it has caused our golf tournament fundraiser to take a largely different structure.”
Tournament Coordinator Vonda Fenn said there are seven sponsorship levels for businesses and individuals, ranging from $5,000 for a Stallion Level Sponsor to $100 for a Century Level Sponsor.
Limited to three teams per flight per day, the tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start. There is an entry fee of $125 per person or a $500 entry fee for each four-person team that includes drinks, snacks, golf balls, cart, greens fees, a premium embroidered golf shirt with the tournament logo, and other products.
Fenn said each member of the tournament’s winning team will receive a custom three-dimensional printed trophy designed by students in the SANR Agricultural Technology and Systems Management program.
The SANR Classic’s ball drop event will be back for its seventh year. Individuals can purchase numbered golf balls for a chance to win. Participants can purchase one golf ball for $5, three for $13, six for $25, 12 for $45, 25 for $85, or 50 for $150.
All the balls sold with unique individual numbers will be placed in the bucket of a front-end loader and dropped onto the putting green. The ball that rolls closest to/or drops into a pre-selected designated hole on the putting green will be declared the winner. The number on each ball will be associated with an individual that purchased chances to win. The grand prize winner will enjoy a seven-night vacation at Edgewater Beach Resort and Golf Course in Panama City Beach, Fla., courtesy of the Stitt Family.
To participate in the tournament or the ball drop event, interested persons can contact Fenn at (229) 391-5067, email her at vfenn@abac.edu or register online at https://www.abac.edu/academics/sanr-classic/.
