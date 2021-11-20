ABAC Ambassadors include: first row, from left, Cydney Slapa, Mattie Anne Davis, Lexi Cendrick and Raegan Clack; second row, from left, Lizzy Parks, Rieley Beauchamp, Annie Bradley and Thu Hong Bui; third row, from left, Emily Rittenhouse, Caroline Sullivan, Ava Jane Teasley and Austin Anderson; fourth row, from left, Bryce Roland, Caleb Bagley, Elijah Alford and Colton Peacock.
TIFTON — Sixteen students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College have been selected to participate in one of the most prestigious organizations on campus, the ABAC Ambassadors.
Students serving as Ambassadors include Ava Jane Teasley, a senior agricultural communication major from Covington; Cydney Slapa, a junior agriculture major from Deltona, Fla.; Elijah Alford, a sophomore fine arts major from Ashburn; Austin Anderson, a sophomore business major from Colquitt; and Caleb Bagley, a junior rural community development major from Denton.
Other Ambassadors include Rieley Beauchamp, a sophomore agricultural communication major from Chiefland, Fla.; Raegan Clack, a junior nursing major from Leesburg; Annie Bradley, a freshman agricultural education major from Franklin; Bryce Roland, a junior agricultural communication major from Perry; Caroline Sullivan, a junior biology major from Tifton; and Thu Hong Bui, a senior biology major from Arlington.
Other Ambassadors include Lexi Cendrick, a sophomore agricultural education major from LaGrange; Mattie Anne Davis, a junior agricultural education major from Hoboken; Lizzy Parks, a junior agricultural communication major from Cochran; Colton Peacock, a sophomore agricultural education major from Ludowici; and Emily Rittenhouse, a senior agribusiness major from Blairsville.
Teasley serves as president; Clack is vice-president; Sullivan is secretary, and Bradley is the historian for the Ambassadors.
Through a process involving application, letters of recommendation and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as Ambassadors.
The Ambassadors assist the offices of the president, marketing and communications, and admissions by representing and promoting the college at a variety of community and college events. They work to maintain positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community.
To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 35 hours per semester to their service as Ambassadors.
Ambassador advisors are Director of Marketing and Communications Lindsey Carney and Assistant Director of Enrollment Management Sunny Sparrow.
