ABAC senior Skyla Turner from Blakely provided the impetus for the ABAC Homelessness Project.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Gradual at first. Then, oh so obvious. Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College senior Skyla Turner began noticing people apparently living on the streets of Tifton, an issue that she also saw in her hometown of Blakely and in Dothan, Ala., where her family now resides. Then, she turned her concern into action.

That was the impetus for the ABAC Homelessness Project, which became an official ABAC organization in May. The purpose of the group is simple: to promote awareness about homelessness among ABAC students and to contribute to resources already available to those in need.

