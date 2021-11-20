TIFTON – Maddie McDonald and Kira Buckner, two agricultural education majors at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, were selected as floral design assistants for First Lady Jill Biden’s recent Congressional luncheon.
McDonald, a junior from Dublin, and Buckner, a sophomore from Covington, spent three days in Washington, D.C., in October preparing for the event.
“Selection for the congressional design team is an honor and excellent professional development opportunity for these students,” Frank Flanders, ABAC’s agricultural education program coordinator, said. “These are the types of engaged activities that ABAC encourages for students. As design team members, Maddie and Kira worked alongside some of the top designers in the U.S.”
Flanders nominated McDonald for the luncheon in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic because of her talent in floral design and involvement in floral events. McDonald was notified by Dave Pruitt, CEO of the American Grown Cut Flower Organization, of her selection. Unfortunately, the event was canceled because of the pandemic.
Flanders nominated McDonald again this year and added Buckner to his nomination. Both were accepted.
McDonald said she was excited to be a part of the event. She said the experience changed her outlook on the horticulture/floral design industry.
“I learned that consumers spend almost $27 billion per year on floral products, and while the majority of consumers would prefer to buy locally grown flowers, only a small percentage sold in the United States are grown here,” McDonald said. “As a future agricultural education teacher, I will try to advocate for everyone around me to look at where their grocery store floral bouquets are coming from and ask their florist for only American-grown flowers.”
Buckner said there were around 1,600 people in attendance at the luncheon, including the first lady and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.
“I had a great experience in Washington, D.C., and I feel like I learned a lot,” Buckner said. “I definitely feel way more confident in my design skills.”
McDonald and Buckner took part in creating 170 centerpieces and two arches for photos at the event. In 2019, ABAC student Brittany Braddy, a senior agricultural education major from Mount Vernon, participated as a floral design assistant for the luncheon.
