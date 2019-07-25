Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to host hunter education course

TIFTON — Those wishing to become a licensed hunter in Georgia are encouraged to register for a free hunter education course at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
The course is 6-10 p.m. Aug. 5-6 in Room 103 of the Yow Forestry Wildlife Building.
Vanessa Lane, an associate professor of wildlife ecology and management at ABAC as well as a certified wildlife biologist, said the class is part of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources R3 Initiative to “Recruit-Retain-Reactivate” hunters.
The ABAC R3 program is funded by The Georgia Wildlife Federation and led by Parker Gerdes, an ABAC student majoring in natural resources management.
“Participants will learn firearm anatomy and safety, tree stand safety, the history of wildlife conservation in the United States, wildlife identification, and other important subjects,” Lane said. “This in-person training will be fun and interactive. It will also give participants the opportunity to meet Tift County Game Warden Kristie Carpenter.”
Lane said the same course will be offered at ABAC on Oct. 7-8. Participants only need to attend one of the two courses to be awarded their certification. Each course runs for two days, four hours each day.
There is no charge. Lane and Carpenter will be the instructors for the course.
To register for either class, participants must create an account at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com. Once an account is created, participants can click on the "Events/Volunteering" tab and search for the dates and Tifton location of the course.
The application deadline for the August course is Aug. 2. For more information, interested people can contact Lane at (229) 391-4811 or vlane@abac.edu.