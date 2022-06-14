TIFTON — For the fourth consecutive year, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College produced more graduates with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education than any other college or university east of the Mississippi River.
Thirty-four agricultural education students graduated from ABAC at the recent commencement ceremony.
“These graduates will help with the severe nationwide shortage of Agricultural Education teachers that has existed for over 40 years,” Andrew Thoron, head of the
Department of Agricultural Education and Communication at ABAC, said.
Graduates from the program were inducted into the profession in a special pinning ceremony following graduation. Graduates received the ABAC Agricultural Education pin, and many received awards for outstanding leadership and student teaching.
“The pinning ceremony is an event that signifies the student teachers’ completion of a true capstone experience,” Thoron said. “This event really holds up and recognizes those who have not only achieved a B.S. degree, but also those who went through and completed a certification program as well.”
The ABAC Ag Ed program continues to thrive with increased enrollment as well as new and innovative programs. Current enrollment is at 226 students, which makes ABAC one of the largest producers of Ag Ed graduates in the nation.
In 2021, an elementary agricultural education teacher program was established at ABAC, the first of its kind in America. ABAC also established a partnership with Murray State University to encourage graduates to continue their education in a master’s degree program.
With its specialized curriculum in the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, ABAC is in a unique position to offer Ag Ed students coursework in selected areas such as animal science, horticulture and agricultural mechanics.
Thoron said Ag Ed graduates find a job market which is quite receptive to their skills.
“While our goal is to have students enter the teaching profession in agriculture, students and industry employers find this degree meets many needs,” he said. “We develop students who are founded in agriculture content knowledge and have the teaching and people skills that make them a valuable leader and a model employee across the industry.”
