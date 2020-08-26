TIFTON – Two freshly-inked articulation agreements between Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Valdosta State University aim to provide students the necessary skills needed to help build America’s rural communities.
The agreements guarantee qualified bachelor of science degree graduates in Rural Community Development from ABAC an interview and consideration for admission into VSU’s Industrial-Organizational (I-O) Psychology or Counselor Education master’s degree programs.
“These new agreements are intended to make advanced training in key areas more accessible to our Rural Community Development program graduates, while also keeping them in the region for their graduate studies,” Matthew Anderson, dean of ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences, said in a news release.
“We are thrilled to provide a pathway for ABAC graduates to stay in the area by pursuing their graduate degree at VSU,” Heather Kelley, interim department head of VSU’s Department of Human Services, said. “At the conclusion of their graduate program, we hope these new professionals will stay in south Georgia to enhance and build our local communities.”
Adrian Israel Martinez-Franco, ABAC's department chair of Rural Studies, said ABAC’s interdisciplinary bachelor’s degree program in Rural Community Development is designed to prepare students to make a positive impact in rural communities.
“In the Rural Community Development program, we prepare students by emphasizing problem-solving skills,” Martinez-Franco said. “We develop leaders who can find trustable information and make decisions based on evidence with an ethical attitude toward society and our environment. These agreements will help our students become experts in a specific area to create positive change.”
The VSU master of science degree program in I-O Psychology prepares students for the understanding and application of the science of human behavior in the workplace. I-O psychologists can play a key role in increasing workplace productivity and enhancing organizational development.
“Our faculty focus on training our students to aid businesses with a variety of core functions, such as personnel selection, employee development, strategic planning, organization development, job analysis, and program evaluation,” Jeremy Bauer, program coordinator of I-O Psychology at VSU, said. “Our program places an emphasis on helping local businesses thrive in rural communities.”
The VSU master of education degree program in counselor education prepares students in one of two tracks, either school counseling or clinical mental health. School counseling track students go on to careers in P-16 educational settings. Clinical mental health students are broadly trained for counseling work in a variety of settings. Professionals with these skills are desperately needed, particularly in rural communities.
“Counselor educators are committed to infusing considerations of culture including regional factors such as those in rural areas,” Lee Grimes, program director of Counselor Education at VSU, said. “In this program, students have the opportunity to intern in urban, suburban, and rural settings to understand the unique qualities of each.”
For more information on the Rural Studies program at ABAC and the application requirements, interested persons can contact Martinez-Franco at amartinezfranco@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.