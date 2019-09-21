Affinity Pediatrics to hold Fall Festival on Oct. 26

TIFTON — Affinity Pediatrics, a service of Tift Regional Health System, will hold a fall festival and Patient Appreciation Day event next month.
The festival is set from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Oct. 26. It will feature games with a bounce house, a costume contest, face painting, games, door prizes, Star Wars characters and giveaways.
Complimentary hamburgers and hot dogs also will be provided, and the public is invited to the event.
“We wanted to come together and celebrate children and their health with this event,” Robin Rust, practice manager for Affinity Pediatrics, said. “Along with Ocilla Pediatrics and Affinity Pediatrics-Moultrie, we are the largest pediatric provider in the region. This would not be possible without the trust and support from local parents, and we wanted to have this event as a way of telling them thank you.
"We also want to use this event to let community members who are not currently our patients know about all we have to offer.”
The festival will be held at the practice's offices, located at the Cypress Pointe Professional Park in Tifton at 39 Kent Road, Suite 5. Registration is not required, and attendees do not have to be patients of the practice.
“We would also like to use this event as a reminder to parents to schedule their family’s flu shots,” Rust said. “With cold weather just around the corner, flu cases are ramping up. We want to remind parents that they can help protect themselves and their children with this vaccination, and this event is a great time to give them that reminder.”
The providers at Affinity Pediatrics in Tifton are Drs. Flavia Rossi, Priscilla Amoah and Nicolas “Cole” Webster; along with physician assistant Sharon Petzel; certified pediatric nurse practitioner Lyn Parson, and family nurse practitioners Ramona Cawley, Kelly Grummer-Smith, Alisha Holloway, Keri Altman and Kelly Drumheller.
The providers at Affinity Pediatrics in Moultrie are Dr. Randi Tatum and certified pediatric nurse practitioner Dorothy Agyepong.
In addition to the two Affinity Pediatrics clinic locations, the group includes four pediatric hospitalists: Drs. Rebecca Staub and Henry LeBoyd, family nurse practitioner Allison Presley and nurse practitioner Christina Deason.
For more information, visit affinity-pediatrics.com or call (229) 353-PEDS (7337).