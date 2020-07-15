WASHINGTON -- Workers performing activities in high temperatures and humid conditions are at risk for heat-related illness, officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration warned. Symptoms of heat-related illness include fainting, dizziness, nausea and muscle spasms. Keep workers safe by following simple safety practices:
-- Provide water, frequent rest breaks, and shade;
-- Allow time to build a tolerance for working in the heat;
-- Offer training on the hazards of heat exposure and how to prevent illness;
-- Develop an emergency action plan on what to do if a worker shows signs of heat-related illness.
OSHA has tools to help develop and maintain safe and healthful workplaces during the summer months. For more information, visit OSHA’s Water. Rest. Shade. and Occupational Heat Exposure pages.
OSHA’s On-Site Consultation program provides no-cost and confidential occupational safety and health compliance assistance to small- and medium-sized businesses. Consultation services are separate from enforcement and do not result in penalties or citations. The OSHA Training Institute Education Centers offer courses for workers, employers, and managers on hazard recognition and abatement at convenient locations nationwide.
