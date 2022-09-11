ALBANY – It was a celebration of grandparents for the Albany Recreation and Parks Department, but the reality is that these family members often are not just older role models and sources of wisdom. These days, many are raising their grandchildren.
Among those who were raised in a grandparents' home is department Director Steven Belk, who told a group of about 50 grandparents and their grandchildren of moving into his grandmother’s house at the age of 7. His mother was with the children there, but the house had no modern conveniences, including a tub, and cooking was done over a wood-burning stove.
The Grandparent’s Day event held Thursday at Driskell Park was a program meant to honor those who are making a positive impact on the lives of children. The program included singing, cheerleaders and testimonials to the positive impact of grandparents.
“For some of our kids, that’s all they’ve ever seen and all they’re ever going to see,” Belk said during an interview at Driskell Park. “That’s the connection. They are bridge-builders.
“They’re that connection between what was, what is and giving us the information we need to proceed in life.”
During the program Belk related his experience of moving with his mother and three brothers into his grandmother’s house in the middle of the night following a domestic dispute in the household. The children were raised in that residence in south Albany, a short distance from where the program was held Thursday.
“I feel we should reward them,” Linda Harris, the director at Driskell Park, said. “This program is much needed. Some children show disrespect to their grandparents. We’re talking to the children about the importance of grandparents.”
