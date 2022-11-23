Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

A Robins Air Force Base service member has pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material in federal court.

MACON — A Robins Air Force Base service member has pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material in federal court resulting from a Project Safe Childhood investigation instigated by a parent who reported sexually explicit Snapchat communications between the defendant and her middle schooler.

Justin Wayne Pallett, 28, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III. Pallett faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by five years to life of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. In addition, Pallett will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 7.

