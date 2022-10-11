BARBARA RIVERA HOLMES: Chamber: T-SPLOST supports critical transportation improvements

Barbara Rivera Holmes

 File Photo

ALBANY — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute, a nonpartisan political leadership program aimed at equipping participants for leadership on local boards and in elected office.

Applications are now open for the 2023 class, which will kick off in November. Interested candidates should apply at bit.ly/AACCPoliticalLeadershipInstitute_Apply2022.

