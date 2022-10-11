ALBANY — The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of the Albany Area Political Leadership Institute, a nonpartisan political leadership program aimed at equipping participants for leadership on local boards and in elected office.
“Through the political leadership institute, the Albany Area Chamber aims to engage more people in public service, to prepare business-minded leaders who have an interest in exploring leadership opportunities on appointed boards or elected office, and to help them discover how their experience, skills and talent could address critical policy issues,” Albany Area Chamber President/CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said.
The Political Leadership Institute is an initiative of the Albany Area Chamber’s #ImpactABY2023 strategy and implemented through its Government Affairs Division. The chamber announced the development of the institute at its 112th annual meeting in April.
“This program will serve to educate and equip future community leaders on the unique demands of governmental leadership, helping potential candidates and board members become more attuned to community needs and prepared to meet those needs through strategic action,” Bridges Sinyard, vice president of Adams Exterminators and chairman of the Albany Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Division, said.
The three-session program is suited for anyone interested in serving on appointed boards or in elected office.
Participants will get a primer on government, opportunities for service, campaigning for office and what Albany needs from its appointed and elected officials. The program features unique networking opportunities for class members to build relationships with each other and with business and community leaders.
Class sessions will run from November 2022 to January 2023 and will cover topics including “Government 101,” “Issues of Importance” and “Appointed Boards and Elected Office.”
The program cost is $100 for participants, which includes all three sessions and related materials and meals. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28.