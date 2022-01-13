ALBANY – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce has been awarded re-accreditation through the Georgia Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives' (GACCE) “Georgia Certified Chamber” program.
Chambers must meet standards in organization, service intent and capacity, professional administration, financial management, communications and advocacy in order to achieve the designation. The certification program promotes continuing excellence in the Chamber of Commerce industry and helps to foster a pro-business environment across the state of Georgia.
“Re-accreditation from GACCE serves as a stamp of approval that we’re on the right track, in terms of organizational excellence and service delivery,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, the region’s largest business advocacy organization, SAID IN A NEWS RELEASE. “The Albany Area Chamber has implemented a three-year strategic plan, ‘#ImpactABY2023,’ which provided many of the directives evaluated in the accreditation process.
"Through implementing this plan, we have been able to grow as an organization and better serve the Albany Area in our mission to foster an environment for business and community success.”
Out of more than 150 Chambers of Commerce in Georgia, 16 are distinguished as 2021 Georgia Certified Chambers. The 2021 class of Georgia Certified Chambers includes:
1. Albany Area Chamber of Commerce
2. Carroll County Chamber of Commerce
3. Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
4. Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce
5. Columbia County Chamber of Commerce
6. Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce
7. Douglas County Chamber of Commerce
8. Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce
9. Effingham County Chamber of Commerce
10. Fayette Chamber of Commerce
11. Newnan-Coweta Chamber of Commerce
12. Pickens County Chamber of Commerce
13. Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce
14. Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce
15. Toccoa-Stephens County Chamber of Commerce
16. Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce also holds the distinction of being a nationally accredited chamber through the United States Chamber of Commerce. Of more than 7,000 chambers in the U.S., 200 are nationally accredited, with the Albany Chamber’s four-star rating landing it in the top tier of chambers of commerce in the country.
