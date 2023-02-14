Albany area high schools to 'Lift Every Voice' for 2023 concert

Lift Every Voice, a free concert featuring area high school students from Dougherty and Lee counties, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Albany Municipal Auditorium in downtown Albany.

ALBANY – When area high school students gather this month to “Lift Every Voice,” new voices will be in the mix with the addition of Lee County High School joining five schools from Dougherty County.

The annual concert also has other new additions, including solo artists Willie Moody Jr. and Rutha Mae Harris, as well as the Freedom Singers and singers from several churches.

