ALBANY – On a perfect spring morning, a group of 45 day campers at Chehaw Park & Zoo got a look at some of the wild inhabitants, paying visits to ring-tailed lemurs, kangaroos, prairie dogs and getting up close and personal with an Eastern diamondback rattlesnake, separated only by a glass cage as they huddled close to the enclosure.

The Wednesday outing was the second spent outside during the five-day Spring Break Camp after a rainy Monday kept the campers indoors.

