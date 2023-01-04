ATLANTA – CareSource, a mission-driven Medicaid plan serving more than 500,000 Georgians, has partnered with Albany Area Primary Health Care, a community health center serving southwest Georgia, to improve patient outcomes and quality of care. The partnership is part of CareSource’s Pharmacy Residency Program, which gives new and experienced pharmacists the opportunity to increase their knowledge base in various areas of managed care.

“The collaboration between CareSource and AAPHC has been beneficial because it has provided additional resources to improve health outcomes in our underserved patient population,”  Tracey Howell, a pharmacist at AAPHC, said. “We are very grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.”

Recommended for you

Tags