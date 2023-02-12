ALBANY -- The Elois Edge Women’s Health Center will open an office in Albany Monday to further expand OB/GYN care in southwest Georgia.
Dr. Sheena Favors and Nurse Practitioner Laura Copeland will see patients at the Elois Edge Women's Health Center, which will be located at 1912 Arlington St. in Albany.
At Albany Area Primary Health Care Women’s Health Centers, adolescents and women of all ages can get the care they need with the best OB/GYN team. The center's obstetric providers will offer care for everything from standard prenatal concerns to a high-risk pregnancy. The office also will provide 3D/4D ultrasound services so patients can see a clear picture of their baby’s face before parents officially meet him or her.
With gynecologic care, AAPHC providers can perform PAP smears, as well as treatments for fibroids and abnormal uterine bleeding. Additionally, OB/GYN physicians will perform the latest in robotic surgeries, which offer a minimally invasive surgical technique to treat several conditions. Most importantly, providers can perform these surgeries at local hospitals, ensuring patients remain close to home and their families.
Annual gynecologic visits, contraception counseling, and screenings for sexually transmitted diseases also are provided.
The AAPHC team is multilingual and knowledgeable on many issues that impact women’s health, including Hormone Replacement Therapy and Botox. This team is focused on women's entire wellness journey to ensure they look and feel their best. To schedule an appointment with the OB/GYN team, call (229) 501-2048.
All of AAPHC's Women’s Health Center providers are taking new patients and accept all major insurance plans. For those who are uninsured, AAPHC has a Sliding Fee Scale Program. With the addition of this new location, AAPHC will now have three Women’s Health Centers available to patients.