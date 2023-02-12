aaphc.png

ALBANY -- The Elois Edge Women’s Health Center will open an office in Albany Monday to further expand OB/GYN care in southwest Georgia.

Dr. Sheena Favors and Nurse Practitioner Laura Copeland will see patients at the Elois Edge Women's Health Center, which will be located at 1912 Arlington St. in Albany.

