ALBANY -- Officials with the Albany Area YMCA reminded members and the community at large that the organization is committed to the safety and well-being of all visitors, members and staff as the Y continues to move through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has eased some restrictions on public gatherings, Y officials said they wanted to update the public on what they are, and aren't, still doing at the YMCA.
CHANGES: Effective April 12, the Y is no longer requiring members to sign a log book answering the specific COVID-19 screening questions. However, the Y is still requiring negative answers for those same questions through signage throughout the entrances to the building. (E.g. Have you been in close contact with someone with COVID-19; do you have a cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath; have you had a fever in the last 24 hours; or have you lost your sense of taste or smell?) The YMCA also is still requiring staff to answer those questions at the start of each shift, and is still continuing its log book. Temperature screenings are still in effect for all members, guests and staff, and a person will be turned away if their temperature exceeds 100.4.
WE CONTINUE TO CLEAN AND SANITIZE: Within the facility, Y staff is still cleaning and sanitizing equipment and commonly touched surfaces frequently and is still encouraging mask wearing for members when they are in the common areas of the facility, such as hallways and locker rooms. Staff are required to wear masks when in common areas. Additionally the Y is still requiring social distancing within group fitness classes and on cardio/weight equipment. Finally the facility is being fogged with a disinfecting solution nightly to help prevent the spread of any virus.
YOUR SAFETY IS OUR PRIORITY: Anyone with questions or concerns about what the Y is doing to keep its staff and visitors safe is encouraged to reach out to the YMCA directly. Call (229) 436-0531 (ext. 210 for Chief Operations Officer or 221 for Membership Director), and your Y will be glad to talk to you on how we are committed to providing you the best experience possible.
GRATEFUL: YMCA staff and officials say they appreciate all visitors and remind the community "We're Ready When You're Ready" to welcome you back to the YMCA.
