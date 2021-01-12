ALBANY — The Albany Area YMCA is ready to kick off 2021 with a number of exciting and healthy events. Planned events for the new year include:
Welcome new YMCA Aquatics Director, Perin Hancock: Hancock came on board as the Y’s aquatics director on Dec. 16. The new aquatics director was born and raised in Albany, with her love of swimming being discovered at the YMCA when she learned to swim in its pool and strengthened by her participation on the YMCA swim team. During her high school and college years, Hancock worked at the YMCA as a lifeguard and swim instructor, then upon graduation from Georgia Southwestern State University with a degree in Psychology, she returned to the YMCA full-time as the aquatics director.
Monthlong Marathon — January: Join the Y for a unique twist on its annual commemorative shirt, and run (or walk) a marathon in the month of January. Submit your time/mileage to shelton@albanyareaymca.com and receive a T-shirt, free for YMCA members. For more information, visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/month-long-marathon or call (229) 436-0531 ext. 221.
Homeschool PE — monthly: Homeschool PE at the YMCA provides a quality Christian-based course that is convenient and creative. The program offers age-appropriate opportunities and experiences that enhance the child’s spiritual, physical, social, intellectual and personal growth. Cost: member: $25 per month; non-member: $40 per month. For more information contact Sam McCormick at (229) 436-0531 ext. 216.
Spring Soccer — ages 5-13: Registration opens Jan. 19 for spring soccer. Cost is $90 for members, $100 for non-members. For more information contact Andre London at (229) 436-0531 ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/youth-sports.
Itty Bitty Soccer — ages 3 & 4: Registration opens Jan. 19 for spring soccer. Cost is $60 for members, $80 for non-members. For more information contact London at (229) 436-0531 ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/youth-sports.
Tee Ball & Baseball — ages 5-8: Registration opens Jan. 19 for Tee ball and baseball. Cost is $90 for members, $110 for non-members. For more information contact London at (229) 436-0531 ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/youth-sports.
Co-Ed Softball — adult league: Registration opens Feb. 1. Cost is $450 per team, which is made up of 5 men and 5 women. Games will be held on Sundays. For more information contact London at (229) 436-0531 ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/sports-home.
Pickleball — all ages: Get outside and get active with pickleball at the YMCA. This unique sport is for individuals of all ages and abilities and uses a ping pong paddle, a whiffle ball, and a smaller-than-normal tennis court and net. Group meets Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon-1 p.m. to play, and Wednesday and Friday from 5-6:45p.m. For more information contact London at (229) 436-0531 ext. 210 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/pickleball.
Private and Semi-Private Swim Lessons — all ages: Beat the summer rush and sign up today for swim lessons. All lessons are taught with COVID-19 social distancing practices and are no-contact or low-contact. Participants who cannot touch the bottom must have an adult in the water with them. Save 30% in January on lessons. For more information, contact Hancock at (229) 436-0531 ext. 209 or visit www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com/swim-lessons.
No Joining Fee January: The YMCA is currently offering a no joining fee special for the month of January. Save up to $40 when you register by Jan. 31. Register in person or online at www.AlbanyAreaYMCA.com.
RENEW ACTIVE/YMCA and United Healthcare Partnership: The YMCA partners with United Healthcare in launching its all new fitness-based wellness benefit for seniors, RENEW ACTIVE, providing free memberships to those with select plans. Call or stop by the YMCA to check eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.