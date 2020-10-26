ALBANY -- The public is invited to take part in a two-part celebration honoring Louise Shiloh on Friday.
Shiloh is retiring from her position at the Albany Area YMCA after more than 45 years of service to the organization. During her career, Shiloh has worked in many different departments, including serving as the local Y's Women’s Health Center attendant and as the organization's lunch lady when the YMCA served lunches to members.
The celebration will start at 2 p.m. with a Zoom conference call originating at the Albany Area Y. Persons interested in participating in the conference call should RSVP.
At 2:30 p.m., Shiloh will stand under the portico at the Y's 1701 Gillionville Road location to wave and receive "air hugs" from admirers. The drive-thru portion of the celebration will continue until 3:30 p.m.
To participate in the Zoon conference call, contact Samantha Helton at the Y by calling (229) 436-0531, extension 221.
