ALBANY — With federal COVID-relief funds drying up, and a long waiting list for services, the Sowega Council on Aging is looking for an infusion of funding in coming months to avoid the possibility of eliminating services.

Funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act ended on Sept. 30. Currently, the Council on Aging is depending on federal funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act to help cover the additional services required as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

