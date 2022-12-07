ALBANY — With federal COVID-relief funds drying up, and a long waiting list for services, the Sowega Council on Aging is looking for an infusion of funding in coming months to avoid the possibility of eliminating services.
Funding provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act ended on Sept. 30. Currently, the Council on Aging is depending on federal funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act to help cover the additional services required as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The additional expenses for pandemic relief came on top of the increase in need for services brought on by the aging of the Baby Boomer generation for everything from feeding programs to building wheelchair ramps at homes of the physically disabled.
“This (2023) is a transitional year,” COA Executive Director Izzie Sadler said. “We’re not talking about getting people off the waitlist, this is just serving the increase we experienced during COVID.
“What this (relief money) is doing is allowing us to serve the increased number above what our contract will cover. After it runs out, we will go back to the basic contract, and we may have to cut people off from programs if we can’t get additional money.”
Over the past year, the COA has provided services to 56,390 senior citizens in the 14 counties served, according to the agency’s annual report released this week.
Those include wellness services, a resource-connection program to link seniors to agencies that can provide services; the congregate meals program; evidence-based programs both online and in-person to help prevent disease and improve seniors’ quality of life; home- and community-based services such as adult day care, home-delivered meals, case management and homemaker, legal services, caregiver and advocacy programs.
Other efforts include ramp-building and providing air conditioners, as funding allows, to senior residents who can’t afford them.
The pandemic has resulted in permanent changes that, in at least one instance, have allowed the COA to serve more people for the same amount of money.
Transitioning congregate meals to the “Senior Center Without Walls” initiative allowed clients to pick up free meals at area restaurants when indoor dining was not allowed.
As a result of eliminating staff for preparing the meals and other overhead associated with on-site meals, the COA has been able to increase the number covered from 500 to 1,500 at the same cost, and the initiative will be extended, Sadler said. In addition, now that patrons can return to indoor dining, seniors can enjoy meals in their favorite restaurants and enjoy the company of friends and family members while eating out.
Other programs have increased not only in demand, but in cost.
“We’ve got at least 50 people on our (ramps) waiting list,” Sadler said. “Fortunately, the cost for lumber is starting to drop. We’ve moved more funding toward the ramps. We’re spending more than we spent in past years just to provide the same number of ramps.
“We’ve got about 200 people on our waiting list for home-delivered meals. For congregate meals, we have over 1,000 on that waitlist.”
More resources also are needed for the homemaker program through which caregivers check homes for hazards and remove old food from refrigerators so that the resident doesn’t consume it and get sick. More than 200 people are on the waiting list for that service, Sadler said.
“A lot of our emergency money is now gone,” she said. “A lot of emergency money we were receiving is now gone. We’re looking for the donations and generosity of our little community.”
Individuals can make donations online by visiting https://www.sowegacoa.org/donate/ or calling (229) 854-8694, or by mail at Sowega Council on Aging, P.O. Box 88, Albany, Ga. 31702.