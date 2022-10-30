Albany business owner David Sampson makes turn into politics to seek District 153 seat

ALBANY — As a political newcomer at the age of 62, David Sampson says he considers the move another chapter in his life that has included one major change in direction prior to his tossing his hat into the ring.
Sampson is the Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8 election facing Republican Tracy Taylor in District 153, the only district that is wholly within Dougherty County.
After deciding that he wished to be his own boss and to work with shoes, Sampson gave up his position as a Popeyes Chicken employee to take a job pounding the pavement selling shoes from early morning until 6 p.m. in order to learn the business, he said.
From 7 p.m. until 2 p.m. was “my time,” Sampson said, when he would read, study and write. He studied Medicare and the process for being accredited to work with the program insurance and literature, and he can quote lengthy passages of poetry.
“No TV,” he said of this period.
Although he went through some tough times and was basically broke at one point, today he and wife Sharon own and operate Shoes And Medical Solutions (S.A.M.P.S.), an insurance agency and Durable Medical Equipment company, whose primary focus includes shoes for diabetics and braces.
Working with a largely elderly clientele in his shoe business, Sampson said he puts in long days traveling to Albany neighborhoods and surrounding towns to serve customers.
Seeing the condition of the building he rented to open the business, the entrepreneur bought the shopping center in the 1700 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard and renovated the building through his construction company. His and Sharon’s offices and those of their employees take up about half of the building, and there is a barber shop and other businesses in the complex.
The same energy and adaptability he brought to that endeavor is what Sampson said he sees as his strength in becoming a legislator.
“At the end of the day, there’s a steep learning curve in doing what I do in this business world and going to the Capitol and what transpires there,” he said. “I believe in terms of leadership I would have what it takes to go to Atlanta and be in the system of what goes on. I’ll have to learn.
“At the end of the day you have to call on your experience, call on your learning and show that you deserve to be there. That allows you to work with your party and to reach across the aisle to the other party.”
One of the biggest issues facing the district and region is loss of population. One way to help address that is housing, and the District 153 candidate said he already has had conversations with veteran Republican state Rep. Gerald Greene, who is seeking re-election in District 154 and has identified housing in Dougherty County as an issue he would like to tackle.
“I can tell you this, when I go to Atlanta my job is to represent the people who send me, not your so-called platforms,” Sampson said.
Another issue close to his heart is food insecurity among the elderly population in the area.
“For me, one of the things I think should happen is we need to provide a means by which senior citizens have access to better food,” he said. “Our seniors get an average of $16 in food stamps. They’ve worked all their life and we give them $16 or $20 and it makes no sense.”
The candidate said he also would like to foster an environment locally where local governments, the clergy and the business world come together to help solve problems. Manufacturing is the region’s strength, and Sampson said he thinks that should be the first focus to bring jobs and economic development to help tackle the high poverty.
“I love being in Albany,” he said. “It’s not just the north side or the south side, it’s about all people being elevated. We don’t want to keep people dependent on the system. That’s the problem — too many people dependent on the system. I believe we’ve got to get people back to work.”
Ultimately, Sampson said he is driven to help others and build on small successes to get the ball rolling. Those small things, like helping a customer get the right shoes at little or no cost, or helping people get a better deal on prescription medication are some examples.
“Anybody can make a difference,” he said.
“Everybody ought to try. We believe in Dougherty County. We believe in the process, and we believe it can be better. We believe there should be small victories every day.”
Recommended for you
Halloween is the spookiest night of the year when ghosts, spirits, demons and witches roam the Earth! Click for more.The best 10 Halloween films for the easily spooked...