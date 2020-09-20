ALBANY -- After nearly 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, Albany native Mike Everett has obtained a Georgia broker’s license and announces the launch of SouthCore Real Estate, a full-service commercial real estate firm serving the needs of south Georgia.
Upon earning a bachelor of business administration degree in Finance from the University of Georgia, Everett initially worked in banking administration, but in 1991 he joined his father, Doug Everett, a former Georgia Public Service Commissioner and owner of Southern Appraisal Company, and was named president/CEO in 2003. During his tenure at Southern Appraisal Company, Mike Everett has appraised more than 1,200 commercial, industrial, land and investment properties. He leveraged that experience to obtain a Georgia real estate sales license in 2016, followed by his Georgia broker’s license in 2020.
Everett’s passion for working in real estate has resulted in a long line of happy and satisfied clients.
“Mike has been managing 18 Reese & Webb Properties for five years, and the ownership team is very happy with his service," John Reese, the co-manager of Reese & Webb Properties and a SouthCore client, said. "Mike is extremely organized, a diligent worker and his attention to detail keeps our properties in tip-top shape and profitable."
SouthCore Real Estate is presently responsible for managing 40 tenant relationships and overseeing 18 office, retail and industrial properties. Executed lease transactions include national companies such as Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Progressive Insurance, Sunbelt Rentals, Mediacom, and Great American Insurance, and institutional tenants including FDIC and the University of Georgia.
“SouthCore Real Estate helps you buy, sell and manage property – all under one roof,” Everett said. “We believe in helping our clients maximize value, no matter which side of a deal they are on.”
For more information about Everett and the services of SouthCore Real Estate, visit www.southcorerealestate.com or call (229) 405-2483.
SouthCore Real Estate is a full-service real estate firm that assists clients with the buying, selling, leasing, and property management of commercial real estate. Services include brokerage, leasing, property management, and through its affiliate, Southern Appraisal Company, property appraisals.
