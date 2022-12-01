ALBANY — It was an emotional night for “Farmer Fredo,” whose efforts to provide fresh food to low-income communities in the region were recognized during the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Award ceremonies.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by our local businesses for the work we do in the community and the work we do to make fresh food more available,” Fredando Jackson said following the Wednesday event held at the Imagination Theater in downtown Albany.

